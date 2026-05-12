VIT-AP University Vice Chancellor calls scientific spirit key to India’s future

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University, in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), celebrated National Technology Day 2026 with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit on Monday.

National Technology Day is observed across India to commemorate the historic Pokhran Nuclear Tests of 1998, which marked a defining moment in India’s scientific and technological journey. The day symbolises the nation’s scientific strength, technological excellence, and unwavering commitment toward self-reliance and indigenous innovation.

The university organised a lecture on ‘Towards Energy Independence: Role of Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) and Advanced Nuclear Systems.’ The keynote lecture was delivered by B Venkatraman, Homi Sethna Chair, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and Former Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.

Venkatraman delivered an insightful address on India’s nuclear energy advancements, emphasising the critical role of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in achieving long-term energy security and sustainable development.

P Arulmozhivarman -Vice Chancellor -VIT-AP University said “National Technology Day reminds us that India’s greatest strength lies in its scientific spirit, innovation ecosystem, and commitment to self-reliance. At VIT-AP University, we are dedicated to nurturing young minds who will lead the nation toward sustainable technological advancement and energy independence. The address by B Venkatraman on advanced nuclear systems has inspired our students to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047.”