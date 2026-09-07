Visva-Bharati University to participate in centenary celebration of Tagore's visit to Sweden

Kolkata: Visva-Bharati University is set to participate in a big way in the series of programmes in Sweden to mark the centenary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the country, an official of the central university said on Sunday.
Two delegations from Visva-Bharati will travel to Sweden to participate in the celebrations.
The programmes are expected to include cultural performances based on Tagore's ideals, poetry recitations, seminars, exhibitions and screenings of documentaries on Santiniketan and Visva-Bharati.
"Our cultural team and exhibition team will travel to Sweden in November to take stock and make preparations. Visva-Bharati representatives will jointly organise the programme with the Swedish government," the spokesperson said.
Tagore visited Sweden at the invitation of the Swedish Academy in 1921. Tagore again visited Sweden in August 1926, when he recited his poems on Swedish radio and participated in various discussions, the spokesperson said.
The decision was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden in May. Modi, who is also the Acharya (Chancellor) of Visva-Bharati, was invited by the Swedish government to be associated with the centenary celebrations, and Visva-Bharati was subsequently invited to participate in the programme series, the spokesperson added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.