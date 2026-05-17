Visually challenged girls’ school in Visakhapatnam records 100% SSC pass for 30th straight year

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam has recorded 100% results in the SSC March 2026 examinations, marking its 30th consecutive batch with a full pass rate since 1997.

All 13 students passed in first class, the first time in 28 years that the entire batch has achieved this result. The school last recorded an all first-class outcome in 1997 and 1998.

The students and their total marks are as follows: Daraboina Bhavana scored 428 marks (86%), Konepi Somulamma scored 401 marks (80%), Karavasi Sunitha scored 394 marks (79%), Cheepurubilli Greeshma scored 391 marks (78%), Kollu Sarika scored 391 marks (78%), Duda Ankkitha scored 390 marks (78%), Addakula Archana scored 387 marks (77%), Tagrampudi Malavika scored 361 marks (72%), Lekkala Anuradha scored 353 marks (71%), Karuna Kumari scored 349 marks (70%), Jyothsna scored 348 marks (70%), Kapu Jyothi scored 341 marks (68%), and Kilari Venkata Laxmi scored 325 marks (65%).

Speaking to TNIE, Principal D Vijaya said this was her first result after taking charge a year ago, following more than 34 years as a teacher. She said only the 1997 and 1998 batches had recorded all first-class results earlier and that this batch has repeated that outcome after nearly three decades. She added that the focus was on ensuring every student reached first class.

She said the students studied using Braille notes and audio lessons recorded by teachers, which were accessed through DAISY players. They learned by listening, revising and practising.

During the exams, students were assisted by scribes from Class 9, who wrote the answers based on dictation. In place of diagrams and maps, students wrote detailed explanations, which were evaluated as per guidelines. The Principal said teachers conducted regular practice sessions, clarified doubts and reviewed progress each week, while she monitored performance across subjects.

After completing SSC, the students plan to continue their education at the Intermediate level. The Principal said some students have expressed interest in opting for science streams such as BiPC and MPC, which are now available to visually challenged students.

Principal Vijaya attributed the results to the efforts of the students and teachers, along with support from the District Education Department, higher authorities, and local donors, including Divi’s Laboratories.