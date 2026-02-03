Visisth Rail Seva Puraskar: Waltair Division bags 9 best efficiency shields

In addition, 18 employees from different departments of Waltair Division have also been selected for the prestigious Visisth Rail Seva Puraskar-2025 in recognition of their outstanding services and exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra will receive the awards at an award function.

The Best Efficiency Shields awarded to Waltair Division are Best Maintained Running Room - Rayagada/Waltair, Civil Engineering Shield, Personnel Shield, Sales Management Shield, Security Shield and others.