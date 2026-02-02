Visionary & balanced 2026 budget, say Karnataka BJP leaders

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders in the state termed the Union Budget as “people-centric, growth-oriented and forward-looking”.

They said the budget focuses on economic growth, job creation and inclusive development, ensuring the benefits reach all sections of society.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the budget reflects a deep understanding of India’s economic aspirations and social priorities. While agriculture has received special emphasis with targeted interventions aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and rural prosperity, there is also a strong push to industrial growth, employment generation and enhanced support to MSMEs, he said.