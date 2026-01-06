Vision Boards: More Than Just a Social Media Trend

Historical connect

Vision boards can be connected to age-old practices of visualisation, symbolic representation, and intention setting, which are the methods humans have used for centuries to give shape to their hopes and desires. The ancient civilisations used symbols and images to express meaning and aspiration. Egyptian hieroglyphs painted on papyrus and cave paintings created by early humans were not just records of daily life; they also reflected beliefs, intentions, and wishes. In many spiritual traditions, including mindfulness practices and Ayurveda, visual focus and intention setting have long been used as tools to guide thought and behaviour.

The idea of writing intentions also has historical roots. Author Octavia E Butler filled her notebooks with written affirmations about her future success, a practice that closely resembles the purpose of modern vision boards. These personal declarations served as reminders of what a person wanted to achieve and where they hoped their life would go.

The concept became especially popular through the self-help movement. Thinkers such as Napoleon Hill promoted the idea that focused thought could influence outcomes, a belief later amplified by the “Law of Attraction” and popular culture phenomena like The Secret. Influential figures, including Oprah Winfrey, Tony Robbins, and Jack Canfield, further brought vision boards into the mainstream, presenting them as tools for motivation and clarity.