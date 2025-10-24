Vision 2031: Kerala eyes India’s leading industrial destination tag

KOCHI: Transforming Kerala into India’s premier industrial destination through strategic reforms, dedicated corridors, innovation hubs, and sustainable development initiatives — that is the core aim of Vision 2031, the state’s new industrial road map unveiled on Thursday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, presenting the document in Thiruvananthapuram, said the plan marks a decisive shift from isolated projects to a holistic growth model.

“Through coordinated reforms and innovation-driven initiatives, Kerala is preparing to lead India’s next wave of sustainable industrialisation,” he said.

The vision focuses on strengthening ecosystems, expanding employment, and making the state a hub for knowledge-based and green industries.

A major highlight is the creation of industrial townships and special investment regions, conceived as self-contained industrial ecosystems.