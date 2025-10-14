Vision 2031: Kerala aims to elevate education to global standards

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at the Vision 2031 seminar organised by the Education Department at Tagore Theatre on Monday, October 13, highlighted Kerala’s potential to lead globally in education. Reflecting on the state’s educational journey, he credited its rise from widespread illiteracy to India’s top education system to deliberate efforts.

“The big feats in Kerala’s education didn’t happen overnight. From a land where a majority was illiterate and some were not even allowed to study, to the achievements today, there have been multiple conscious interventions,” he said.

Addressing shortcomings and modernisation

Vijayan emphasised the need to tackle deficiencies in the education sector. He envisioned a future with advanced facilities, stating on Facebook, “Government schools with smart classrooms and robotic labs will no longer be an exaggeration.”

Promoting holistic development

General Education Minister V Sivankutty stressed fostering sports among children while preserving their “childishness.” He advocated for inclusive education, prioritising disabled, tribal, coastal, and migrant children, and urged consideration of issues like extreme nationalism, climate change, technology commercialisation, federalism, and secularism in long-term educational planning.

The seminar, attended by educationalists, academicians, and industry experts, focused on advancing the education sector, with key discussions centered on developing professionalism among teachers to ensure future-ready education.