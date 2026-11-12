Jaipur Literature Festival's 20th edition to host film personalities

"Over the past 20 years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has evolved from a literary gathering into one of the world's most celebrated international literary festivals, creating a vibrant meeting ground for writers, thinkers, artists, policymakers and readers from across the globe. Rooted in the belief that literature and ideas should be accessible to all, the festival has consistently championed an open and democratic space for dialogue, discovery and the exchange of perspectives," the organisers said in a statement.