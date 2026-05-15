Indie filmmakers to be mentored by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen

"We feel fortunate that Shaunak Sen and Vishal Bhardwaj have joined our initiative as mentors. Their support and insights will be invaluable for the selected filmmaker as well as us. We're also grateful to Shaunak's production company Kiterabbit Films for offering us crucial support for this initiative, and to our jury members who are lending their expertise out of sheer goodwill and a passion to support good cinema," Bansal added.