Visakhapatnam tops non‑metro job markets in India: Report

New Delhi: Visakhapatnam retained the top spot among India’s non‑metro job markets among the fastest‑growing smaller cities for hiring and migration, a report said on Wednesday.
The report from professional networking platform LinkedIn said Visakhapatnam was followed by Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara and Prayagraj — occupying the top five positions.
It underscored the rise of non‑metro hubs that are expanding beyond legacy industries. Technology, financial services, manufacturing, education, and infrastructure investment are shaping distinct growth pathways and job opportunities across emerging cities, the report noted.
The report said that 72 per cent of professionals in India are actively looking for a new role this year, while 76 per cent say the search has become harder amid greater competition and widening skill gaps linked to AI.
The number of applicants per open role has also more than doubled since early 2022. Against this backdrop, emerging cities are giving professionals access to a wider range of industries, employers, and career pathways closer to home.
Emerging cities are transforming into multi‑sector job markets by combining established strengths — ports, textiles, pharma, chemicals and manufacturing — with new investment in AI, data centres, IT and services.
“Legacy industries in these cities are being joined by technology, financial services, infrastructure, and services," said Nirajita Banerjee, a LinkedIn career expert.
She suggested job seekers explore where employers are investing, which sectors are gaining momentum, and whether your skills can travel across industries.
"Expanding your search beyond metros and into adjacent roles can reveal credible career paths in markets that are growing faster than many professionals realise,” suggested Banerjee, also India Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn.
Visakhapatnam is combining its port, pharma, and manufacturing economy with major AI, data centre, and technology investments, while Ludhiana is adding steel, aviation, and hospitality to its manufacturing base.
Surat is extending beyond textiles and diamonds through startups, exports, and real estate, as Vadodara attracts technology, engineering, and enterprise investment alongside chemicals and machinery, said the report.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.