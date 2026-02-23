Visakhapatnam: AU Museum connects students with history

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coins, inscriptions, and ancient tools from the Telugu region tell stories of rulers, craftsmen, and everyday life at Archaeology Museum of Andhra University.

Students can trace human activity here from prehistoric times to medieval period, seeing evidence of civilisation that textbooks alone cannot convey.

The museum’s numismatic collection is one of its most detailed exhibits. Satavahana silver and lead coins from Satanikota and Kotalingala reveal the economic networks and political authority of the 2nd century BCE.