Visa delays persist but Australia guarantees fair access for Indian students

Addressing a press briefing on PM Modi’s engagements in Melbourne on Thursday, Misri said, “On the issue related to student visas, we are aware that there have been concerns amongst Indian students regarding some of the changes that have taken place in assessment frameworks and in terms of the delays that some of the visa applications are subjected to. Throughout the day, in all the discussions with all of the leaders from the Australian side, we heard nothing but appreciation and the laying out of a framework for taking this aspect of our people-to-people exchanges even further.”