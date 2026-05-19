Virudhunagar uses mines department funds to prepare students for NEET and JEE

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a first in the state, the Virudhunagar district administration has utilised District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds, which are usually used for rehabilitation of areas affected by mining operations, to implement two programmes - Thisai (direction(, which prepares underprivileged students for entrance exams to professional courses, and Uyir, which facilitate socio-economic development of women and youth.

Launched in January 2026 by district collector Dr NO Sukhaputra, at least 1,600 students received free coaching for NEET, JEE, and CUET under Thisai . A sum of Rs 14.06 lakh has been spent so far. Apart from bearing the coaching fees and facilities, the application fee of 407 NEET aspirants was paid using DMFT fund, officials said.

A control room was established at collectorate to monitor the selected students. “Out of 79 students who appeared for JEE, 11 have qualified for JEE-advanced exams”, a said District Employment Officer Rama Prabha, head of the steering committee.

Uyir focuses on rehabilitating women, tribals, destitutes, dependent of differently-abled individuals, and children in conflict with law The beneficiaries are given sewing machines, fast food kits, push carts, tea shops, bakery, autorickshaw, etc, to sustain their livelihood.

A beneficiary, who was detained under POCSO Act for early marriage, said he was given a fast food kit to run a decent life, which has given him a new lease of life.

Collector Sukhaputra in a statement said the programmes help improve the lives of beneficiaries socially and economically. A portion of CSR funds is also used for the two projects, he added.

Assistant director of geology and mines department Dr Suhatha Rahima said a sum of Rs 63.53 lakh has so far been spent on Uyir and Rs 14.06 lakh on Thisai. DMFT funds are collected on account of seigniorage fees and royalties from the stone quarry mining operations, she added.