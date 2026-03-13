Virudhunagar teacher transferred for making students clean her shop and sell snacks at school

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 48-year-old teacher working at a government primary school in Kariapatti was transferred on Thursday after a probe by the officials of the Education department revealed that she made the students clean her fancy store and forced them to bring snacks from the shop to school to sell to other students. The school headmistress was also transferred after she made the students clean her room and the school premises.

The issue came to light recently after a video surfaced showing two students of Classes 4 and 5 cleaning a fancy store owned by Second Grade Teacher (SGT) Lakshmi in the locality.

The video also showed the boys carrying a bag filled with snacks and other items from the shop to the school.