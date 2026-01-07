Virudhunagar CBSE school conducts special classes in evenings; draws parents’ ire

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A CBSE school in Virudhunagar has sparked concern among parents after directing Class 10 and Class 12 students who failed to attend special classes during the State government-declared half-yearly examination holidays to stay back and attend additional classes until 6.30 pm after regular school hours, starting Monday.
According to a message shared by the school management on January 3 in a WhatsApp group, children who did not attend classes from December 24 to December 31 were instructed to attend evening classes (5:30 pm to 6:30 pm) from Monday, January 5. “Parents can pick their ward from the Main school or Town campus,” the message read.
Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a parent said the practice was unfair, as students would be subjected to excessive stress due to prolonged school hours starting from 8 am. The parent added that families have varying commitments and had opted for school bus facilities or made alternative transport arrangements accordingly, making it difficult to pick up their wards at 6:30 pm. They further alleged that the management failed to give a proper response when the concerns were raised.
Citing that the Board exams would fall in January and that the leave system of CBSE is entirely different from State government-affiliated schools, the school management noted that they had conducted half-a-day special classes during December holidays, "Though we don't have set-up like quarterly and half-yearly leaves, we provide adequate holidays based on the year planner designed for CBSE school." the school principal said.
They further noted that whenever concerns were brought to their attention, they were addressed. “We have also been flexible with working hours whenever parents or students raise medical or other personal concerns,” they said.
Meanwhile, citing State government orders, officials of the School Education Department said that conducting special classes during half-yearly examination holidays is prohibited for all private schools, except CBSE institutions.
Following TNIE’s intervention, the officials conducted an inquiry after the issue came to light and directed the school management to cancel the special classes that had raised concerns among parents. The order came into force with immediate effect from Tuesday.