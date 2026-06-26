Inquiry reveals mother behind assault in viral anganwadi toddler video

Thane: A shocking viral video of a toddler being assaulted at a government-run anganwadi in Navi Mumbai sparked outrage, prompting the police to launch a probe, which revealed that the perpetrator was the child's mother and not the staff as claimed online.
The police tracked down the family in Nandgaon village and found that the mother lost her temper because the restless two-year-old girl was refusing to sit quietly.
The incident took place earlier this week at an anganwadi in Nandgaon, under the jurisdiction of the Panvel City police station.
The footage, circulated widely on social media, showed a woman kicking and beating a child, who fell down a step at the anganwadi.
Taking swift cognisance of the viral video, the police launched a detailed probe to verify its authenticity.
According to the police, the child was refusing to sit quietly inside the anganwadi, and, frustrated by her restlessness, the child's mother lost her temper and beat her. A bystander recorded the incident, which later found its way to social media.
The toddler was immediately taken for medical examination to ensure she had not sustained any severe or internal injuries, they said.
The parents were summoned to the police station, counselled and warned against repeating any such abusive behaviour in the future, an official said, adding that no offence was registered.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.