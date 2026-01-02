Violent protests erupt across Iran over worsening economic conditions

Some demonstrators were armed and allegedly opened fire at police personnel, though no evidence was provided to support the claim.



Meanwhile, unverified videos circulating on social media showed protesters hurling stones at uniformed police officers in the area.

The agency also claimed that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other government buildings by pelting them with stones.



On Wednesday night, one member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force was killed, and 13 others were injured after protests turned violent in the city of Kuhdasht in Lorestan province, CNN cited the state-affiliated media as saying. The incident marked the first reported death since the protests began earlier this week.



The news agency also aired a video showing a police officer receiving medical treatment after allegedly being set on fire by protesters, CNN reported.

