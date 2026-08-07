YSRCP targets Andhra govt over action against DSC protesters



"@ncbn garu, how low will your government stoop down to protect your son? Is violence your answer to unemployed youth and your failed promises to them?" Reddy said, referring to Naidu and his son and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

"In Vijayawada, a peaceful relay hunger strike demanding a CBI enquiry into the #DSC2025 paper leak and serious recruitment irregularities, this peaceful hunger strike was attacked and vandalised by your MLA and his supporters," he added.

The YSRCP chief alleged that during the Vijayawada protest, "In full view of the police, tents were pulled down, stones, eggs and tomatoes were hurled, women were attacked," while former MLA Malladi Vishnu and protesting youngsters were targeted.

Jagan further alleged that similar action was taken against protesters in several parts of the state, including Chilakaluripet, Kanigiri, Yadiki and Tadipatri to Palamaner, Repalle, Guntur, Ponnur, Vemuru, Macherla, Gurazala, Kandukur and Bapatla.

"Protest camps were attacked, leaders were detained and unemployed youth were denied even the right to peacefully question your government," he added.

Questioning the government's alleged reluctance to order an independent probe, Reddy asked, "Why is your government afraid of an independent investigation? Why are your MLA, party cadres and police machinery being used to shield Nara Lokesh from accountability?"

He said the protesting aspirants were demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC-2025 paper leak and recruitment irregularities, accountability from Lokesh as Education Minister, clearance of pending Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena dues, and implementation of the promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance along with two years of arrears.

"Our young aspirants deserve justice. Their demands are clear: Order a CBI inquiry into the DSC-2025 paper leak and irregularities in the recruitment scam; Make Education Minister Nara Lokesh accountable, accepting responsibility for the irregularities; Immediately clear all the pending Vidya Deevena (fee-reimbursement) and Vasathi Deevena dues, which today stand at a whopping Rs. 9000 crores; Implement your manifesto Super Six promise of Rs. 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, along with the two years of arrears," Reddy wrote.

"Chandrababu garu, you may attack the tents, unleash your police and cadres and arrest the protesters. But you cannot erase the evidence, crush the anger of unemployed youth or silence Andhra Pradesh's Gen Z. The struggle will continue until justice is delivered," he added.

(ANI)