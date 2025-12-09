Vinfast VF 7 Won "Design of the Year" Award at Zee Media Auto Summit 2025

Gurugram: VinFast India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has been honored with the prestigious "Design of the Year Award" for its premium VF 7 SUV at the Zee Media Auto Summit 2025. The award recognizes VinFast's commitment to innovative design that blends style, functionality, and sustainability to redefine the Indian automotive landscape.



The Zee Media Auto Summit is an annual gathering organised by Zee Media Publications, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to highlight key achievements and examine the trends shaping the future of mobility in India. Known for its credible industry discussions, it has become a respected name among India's automotive awards.



At this year's event, the VinFast VF 7 made a strong impression on the distinguished jury with its futuristic yet functional design.