Vin Diesel hints at Cristiano Ronaldo role in next 'Fast & Furious' film

"Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. ... The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious in April 2027?' I said, 'Under three conditions because I've been listening to my fan base,'" he explained, noting that he wanted the franchise to return to Los Angeles, "return to the car culture, to the street racing" and also reunite his and Walker's characters onscreen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner," Diesel said. "That is what you're going to get in the finale."



Walker, who passed away in a car accident in November 2013, had not completed all his scenes for Fast & Furious 7. Using CGI, VFX, and his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, filmmakers completed 350 shots to ensure Brian appeared in the final sequence. The scene showed Dominic and Brian sharing a final moment before driving off in separate directions.

