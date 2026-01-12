‘Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Rajkot

Ahmedabad: The regional edition of Vibrant Gujarat, aimed at translating the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat' into action, opened in Rajkot on Sunday with a grand launch at Marwadi University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day business exhibition and the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary M.K. Das.