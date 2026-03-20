Viksit Delhi@2047: Delhi L-G TS Sandhu calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing thoughts of building 'Viksit Delhi@2047', an official said.

L-G Sandhu sat before the Prime Minister in his office and briefed him about his experience in the Lok Niwas and the steps planned to achieve PM Modi’s Vision for Viksit Delhi@2047, said an official aware of the interaction.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote, “Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji earlier today.”

On March 13, Sandhu called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues related to the national capital.