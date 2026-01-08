Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue opening to be attended by National Security Advisor

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will be in attendance at its opening ceremony when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) gets underway on January 10 with varied themes, featuring over 2,000 participants from all across the country.

India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be there for a fireside chat on January 11, while badminton great Pullela Gopichand, and tennis stalwart Leander Paes will be part of group discussions with the participants in the three-day festival at Bharat Mandapam.