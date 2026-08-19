Viksit Bharat Young India Dialogue 2027 targets one crore participants across states

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS): The national capital will host the grand edition of 'Viksit Bharat Young India Dialogue 2027', with the three-day youth-centric programme scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from January 10 to 12, 2027.
The event, aimed at expanding the platform for India's youth and amplify their engagement in discussions on the country's development journey and future, is expected to witness participation from young people from different states and regions across the country.
According to organisers involved in planning for the 2027 edition, an ambitious target of connecting around one crore youth has been set up, with the Young India Dialogue platform.
The initiative is expected to provide a wider platform to young Indians to share their ideas, perspectives and aspirations for a developed India, while also encouraging greater youth participation in nation-building.
As part of the programme, a quiz competition will be organised in 22 languages, providing an opportunity for young participants from different linguistic backgrounds to take part in the initiative.
The three-day event will bring together youth representatives from across the country, with participants expected to engage in a range of activities and interactions centred around the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
A key highlight of the event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the youth at Bharat Mandapam.
The Prime Minister will address the young participants and engage with them on issues concerning India's development, aspirations of the younger generation and their role in shaping the country's future.
The Viksit Bharat Young India Dialogue 2027 will also feature several prominent personalities who will interact with young participants and share their experiences and perspectives.
The inclusion of personalities from different fields is expected to make the programme more diverse and encourage meaningful dialogue between India's youth and influential voices.
The January 10-12 event, next year, is being planned as a major youth engagement platform, with the ambitious target of bringing nearly one crore young Indians into the fold and creating a nationwide conversation around the vision of a developed India.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.