Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill passed to regulate Higher Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha to reform the Higher Education regulatory system and reduce multiple layers of approvals for universities and colleges.

The purpose of the bill is to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) by ensuring better coordination and uniform standards.

It is based on the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The proposed legislation was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 12, 2025, before its introduction in Parliament.