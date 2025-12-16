News

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill passed to regulate Higher Education

The Bill seeks to enhance coordination and establish uniform standards across Higher Educational Institutes.
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill passed to regulate Higher Education
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill passed to regulate Higher Education
Updated on

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha to reform the Higher Education regulatory system and reduce multiple layers of approvals for universities and colleges.

The purpose of the bill is to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) by ensuring better coordination and uniform standards. 

It is based on the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. 

The proposed legislation was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 12, 2025, before its introduction in Parliament.

Single apex body for Higher Education

The Bill proposes the establishment of a new apex body called the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, supported by three separate councils. 

These include the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Viniyaman Parishad as the Regulatory Council, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Gunvatta Parishad as the Accreditation Council, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Manak Parishad as the Standards Council.

All Higher Education Institutions currently regulated by UGC, AICTE and NCTE will come under the new Adhishthan for the determination of standards. 

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will continue to function as a Professional Standard Setting Body, as envisioned under NEP 2020. The Bill also ensures that the existing autonomy of Institutions of National Importance remains unchanged.

Constitutional and Policy structure

The Bill has been introduced under Entry 66 of the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, which provides for “Co-ordination and determination of standards in institutions for higher education or research and scientific and technical institutions". 

The policy focuses on academic autonomy, multidisciplinary education, research excellence and global competitiveness rooted in Indian values.

Closure to multiple approvals

Currently, universities and colleges must obtain approvals from multiple regulatory bodies, often undergoing repeated inspections which has led to over-regulation and duplication of control.

The new Bill proposes a technology-driven, faceless and single-window system based on public self-disclosure and trust-based regulation.

The Regulatory Council will operate a public digital portal where HEIs must disclose details related to governance, finances, audits, infrastructure, faculty, academic programmes and educational outcomes. 

Clear Demarcation of Roles

The Bill provides a clear separation between standard setting, regulation and accreditation through independent councils. The Standards Council will define minimum academic standards for HEIs. The Accreditation Council will function as an independent body overseeing the accreditation ecosystem.

Lok Sabha
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com