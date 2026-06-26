Viksit Bharat needs a Viksit Kolkata: Sanjeev Sanyal

Kolkata: Reviving Kolkata as a major urban and economic hub is critical for building a high-growth network of cities in eastern India and achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat, Member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal, said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Sanyal said a developed eastern India and a developed Bengal are essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, with Kolkata continuing to remain the largest urban centre in the region.