Viksit Bharat goes beyond a five-trillion-dollar economy to disciplined youth and civic duty: Rajnath Singh

"In our decision-making, we should not just look at the political gains we might derive; rather, we should consider the benefits to society. Don't think about how to win the next election, think about how to make the future of the next generation better. The true essence of politics lies in conducting governance through policy and morality. Politics is not merely a means to attain power; it is a tool to provide direction to the future of society and the nation," the Defence Minister stated.