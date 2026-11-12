Viksit Bharat goal within reach; 2047 not a deadline to wait for: PM Modi

"Friends, I would like to make one more point. The 2047 deadline does not mean that we have to wait until then. Think about India's freedom movement. The goal of complete independence was not something that could be achieved in a day or two. But gradually, smaller goals were set and achieved, which built people's confidence that independence would certainly be attained. Eventually, the entire country stood united with that resolve. It is this confidence among the people that will take us towards the goal of a developed India," he said.