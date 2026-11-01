Viksit Bharat can be realised only through Viksit Panchayats: Minister

New Delhi: The approval of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PM VGSY) reflects the government’s abiding faith in Panchayats as the foundation of democracy and recognises that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only through Viksit Panchayats, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said.

He called for the participation of all stakeholders in the efforts being made towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Panchayats’ (self-reliant Panchayats) and ‘Viksit Panchayats’ (developed Panchayats).