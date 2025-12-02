Viksit Bharat by 2047 would be achieved at, from, by sea: Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi



"The landward focus of our kingdoms meant that when the European powers with superior maritime capabilities came into this area, they were able to dominate the seas and eventually subjugate our land. It is a sobering reminder that the seas that once sustained India's ascent later led to its weakening," he said.



Emphasising the scale of global ocean-based commerce, the Navy chief noted that maritime trade has grown more than fivefold in recent decades, reaching 12.3 billion tonnes in 2023, and that ships are now larger than ever.



"Enhancements and advancements in the maritime sector over recent decades have ensured that global sea trade has increased by more than 5 times, reaching over 12.3 billion tons by 2023, with ships becoming larger than ever before. Therefore, today, when the sea accounts for 95% of our trade volume, our aspirations to be a five-trillion-economy by 2027, the world's third-largest economy by 2030, and ultimately becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 would be achieved at, from, and by the sea," Tripathi added.