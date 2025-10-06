Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Last day to register for India’s largest innovation challenge

Students across India have one final chance to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, with the deadline ending today, October 6.

The event, launched by the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, is being hailed as the world’s largest innovation challenge for school students. Pupils from Classes 6 to 12 can register for free at vbb.mic.gov.in.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched on October 4, encourages young innovators to design practical solutions aligned with India’s vision of self-reliance and sustainable growth.

Students will develop projects around four key themes:

Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions

Swadeshi – promoting indigenous ideas and innovations

Vocal for Local – highlighting local products, crafts, and resources

Samriddhi – advancing prosperity and sustainable development

World’s largest innovation activity

According to the Ministry of Education, the Buildathon aims to offer hands-on learning experiences aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It places a strong focus on inclusive participation, ensuring representation from tribal and remote regions and aspirational districts. Students will gain exposure to real-world problem-solving, teamwork, and design thinking.

Key dates and process

Registrations: September 23 – October 6, 2025

Preparatory activities: October 6 – 12

Nationwide Live Buildathon: October 13 (across Indian schools)

Submission window: October 13 – 31

Evaluation: November 2025

Winners announced: December 2025

How to participate?

Students must apply through their respective schools, which will form teams of five to seven members. Each team can submit concepts, working models, or prototypes in photo or video format.

There is no participation fee, and all participants will receive digital certificates from the Ministry of Education. Teachers will act as mentors, guiding teams through the ideation and creation process.

Entries will be reviewed by a national panel of experts, who will assess them on feasibility, innovation, and social impact.