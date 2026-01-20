Vikrant Massey shares highlights of his ‘insightful’ meeting with Minister of Education

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey recently met the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures from his meeting. He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared the highlights of his conversation with the minister.

He wrote, “Insightful, productive and empowering. A wonderfully stimulating conversation with Hon. Minister of Education, GOI Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. Your love for Bhartiya Bhasha & encouraging the youth of our country to embrace their roots is truly inspiring. Thank you for being so open, and allowing the space to share some ideas that would make our classrooms more vibrant and interactive. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success for all your heartfelt endeavours”.