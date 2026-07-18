Odisha CM says Vikram-1 honours India's space legacy as private rocket inspires future innovators

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed Skyroot's successful Vikram-1 launch saying it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "The launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to the growing strength of our innovation ecosystem. As India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi and transformative space sector reforms. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire @SkyrootA team on this historic mission. Coming 46 years after the launch of SLV-3, Vikram-1 is a fitting tribute to India's pioneering space legacy while opening new frontiers in advanced technology, private enterprise and commercial space exploration. May this achievement inspire a new generation of innovators and further elevate India's position in the global space sector," he said.