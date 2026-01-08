Vijayawada's net-zero school project sets new benchmark for climate-positive education

VIJAYAWADA: Heartfulness, in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, has launched a landmark Net-Zero Residential School pilot project at the APSWREIS Residential School in Kuntamukkala, near Vijayawada.

Designed as a scalable model of an Integrated Ecological Campus, the initiative aims to transform residential schools into sustainable, climate-positive learning environments.

The campus will feature green belts, wetlands, microgreens, and a rainforest, creating a closed Net-Zero loop. Students will play a central role through “green governance,” fostering ecological responsibility and preparing them to become environmentally conscious leaders.

The launch was attended by Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MP, Vijayawada, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, MLA, Mylavaram, G Lakshmisha, NTR District Collector, Prasanna Venkatesh V, Secretary, APSWREIS, Ramakantha, Chairman, Forests by Heartfulness, and Saravanan Subramanian, Director, Forests by Heartfulness. A mass plantation drive marked the occasion, setting a new benchmark for climate-positive educational infrastructure.

Officials highlighted the project’s long-term vision: reducing energy use, water consumption, and wastewater generation while regenerating ecosystems. Over seven years, the campus aims to achieve carbon-negative status, improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, and cut freshwater usage up to 70%.

The Integrated Campus Zoning plan includes a rainforest, a “Sandalwood Legacy” tree for each student, dense boundary plantations, pollinator and herbal gardens, and microgreens for sustainable nutrition. Aligned with ESG and CSR goals, the pilot will serve as a Detailed Project Report for scaling across AP.

“This project will inspire students to care for ecosystems and become future leaders in sustainability,” said Chinni.