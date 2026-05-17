Vijayawada initiative links youth volunteers with hospital support services

VIJAYAWADA: Inspired by a successful model implemented in Switzerland, the innovative ‘Youth Time Bank’ initiative has emerged as a notable volunteer-driven public service programme in Vijayawada, creating a meaningful bridge between students and society through community service.

Launched on March 17 at the New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada by District Collector G Lakshmisha, the initiative has been receiving an encouraging response from students and NSS volunteers. So far, 2,089 volunteers have participated in the programme, contributing nearly 9,000 service hours and extending assistance to 4,887 patients.

Under the programme, every day one college participates in the service activity, with nearly 30 to 50 NSS volunteers and students taking part in the Youth Time Bank services. The volunteers primarily assist elderly persons, differently-abled individuals, patients who are unable to walk, and illiterate visitors arriving at the hospital.

From the moment patients enter the hospital premises, the volunteers remain with them throughout the process helping them obtain OP registration, guiding them to consult doctors. The volunteers ensure that patients, especially those who are vulnerable and unfamiliar with hospital procedures, receive support and guidance during their visit.

NTR Collector G Lakshmisha said, “With the collaboration of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, we launched this as a pilot project and now it has become stable. Similar volunteer service initiatives achieved great success in Western countries where youth voluntarily participate in community services. I wanted to introduce this concept during my tenure as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner, and now it has materialised successfully in Vijayawada.”

‘’The initiative was not merely a volunteer activity but a social support system aimed at creating empathy among youth while simultaneously helping vulnerable sections of society. Students are learning discipline, compassion, communication skills and social responsibility through this programme. At the same time, patients visiting government hospitals are receiving much-needed assistance,” the Collector said.

He further added, “In future, the services can be expanded to support other sections including parents of NRIs, elderly citizens living alone. If implemented on a larger scale, volunteers may also receive some pecuniary benefit or incentives for their services.”

Sharing his experience, Basha, a volunteer from SRR College, said, “It is a very good and amazing experience to help needy people and patients. Many students have come along with me and are rendering their services voluntarily through this initiative. We feel happy when patients bless us after receiving help.”

Kolleti Ramesh Kumar, Youth Services CEO and NSS District Programme Coordinator said, ‘The Youth Time Bank programme is running successfully. Volunteers participating in the services will receive appreciation certificates from the Collector, which will be useful for students in their future career opportunities and academics’’.

A dedicated ‘Youth Time Bank” mobile application has been introduced to digitally record the service details and volunteer hours of students. Students completing 10 hours of voluntary service are awarded appreciation certificates from the District Collector.

Encouraged by the success of the programme in hospitals, the administration has recently expanded Youth Time Bank services to PGRS programmes, where volunteers are assisting petitioners in filling applications and helping citizens access government services.

This story has been written by Y Brahmaji.