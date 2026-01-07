Vijayawada: DME issues notification to fill 220 doctor vacancies

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of Medical Education has announced Notification No.01 of 2026 for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Clinical, Non-Clinical and Super Specialty departments across government medical institutions. A total of 220 vacancies will be filled regularly under the control of Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada.

According to officials, criteria and guidelines are available on the websites apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb and dme.ap.nic.in.

Applications will be accepted online from January 8, 2026 to January 22, 2026 until 11.59 pm.