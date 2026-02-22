Vijayapura's stone carving tradition faces extinction amid mechanisation

VIJAYAPURA : Bent over a slab of dark granite, carefully chiselling the name of the deceased with practiced precision, 54-year-old Abdul Aziz Kadkol represents a fading tradition of hand-crafted stone carving that once flourished in the region. For decades, he has dedicated his life to an occupation inherited from his forefathers, a craft now struggling to survive in the age of machines.

A resident of Vijayapura, Aziz studied only up to Class 7 before joining the family trade at a young age. His father wanted more helping hands to continue the business. “Stone carving was our livelihood and identity. Education had to take a back seat,” he recalled.

The family’s association with the craft dates back over seven decades. Aziz’s grandfather had migrated from Jamkhandi taluk in Bagalkot district — then part of the undivided Vijayapura district to Vijayapura (then Bijapur) in search of better economic opportunities. The move proved fruitful in those days, when demand for hand-crafted stone objects was high and skilled artisans were respected for their craftsmanship.

Aziz remembers his childhood as a time when the family workshop was always bustling with activity. Around a dozen workers would be busy shaping stones into everyday household objects and memorial structures. Among the items they produced were stone mortars, pestles, samadhi stones placed on graves, and intricately carved gravestones.

“Machines were rare and mostly confined to cities then. Everything was done by hand, so skilled workers were in great demand,” he said. The craft not only sustained his family but also provided employment to relatives and neighbours. Stone mortars and pestles were once essential kitchen tools in Indian households, used for grinding grains, spices and medicinal ingredients. Samadhi stones and gravestones, too, were widely commissioned, ensuring steady work for artisans.