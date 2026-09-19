Pinarayi Vijayan, Sunny Joseph hail SFI, KSU over Keralam student poll results

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph have congratulated their respective student organisations on their performance in the recent college and school elections in the state.
Elections to various college, polytechnic institutions and school unions were held in different parts of the state on Friday.
In a Facebook post on Friday night, Vijayan said the "left mind" of Keralam was preparing for a strong comeback and that everything did not end with the defeat in the state assembly elections.
He said the results of student elections at various levels in the state reflected this trend.
The SFI won 62 of 71 seats in Kerala University, 53 of 77 in Kannur University, 45 of 55 in polytechnic institutions and 604 of 699 school parliament elections, Vijayan said.
"The support given by students on campuses and in schools is a great responsibility. The victorious SFI activists must take up the responsibility of intervening more strongly for students' rights, education and social justice," he said.
Vijayan said concerns and discussions were growing among people over issues such as power cuts, the LIFE housing scheme, pensions and ration during the three months of UDF rule.
"Unlike the campaigns during the election period, people have started assessing the reality of governance. One of its first reflections can be seen among the young minds of Keralam," he said.
He welcomed the "democratic verdict" of the student community and congratulated all SFI activists and candidates who won.
Joseph, in a separate Facebook post, congratulated KSU activists for what he described as an "emphatic victory" in college union elections across the state.
He cited KSU victories at several campuses, including MG College in Iritty, Mayyil College in Kannur, Perinthalmanna Government Polytechnic, Attingal Polytechnic, Ezukone Government Polytechnic, KSM College in Sasthamkotta, Iqbal College in Thiruvananthapuram, Vidyadhiraja College in Karunagappally and Mavelikara College.
"By rejecting the politics of fear and violence, the campuses have declared that they stand with democracy and creative politics," Joseph said.
He thanked the student community and congratulated KSU workers who worked for the victories.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.