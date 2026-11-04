Vijay honours Class 10 and 12 toppers in Neelankarai, tells students to stay away from politics, drugs, and focus on goals

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday urged students to pursue academic excellence, develop self-confidence and stay away from corruption, bribery and drugs, asserting that the future of the state depended on the achievements and contributions of its younger generation.
Addressing an educational awards ceremony at Neelankarai in Chennai, Vijay distributed certificates and incentives to students who had secured outstanding marks in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
In an emotional address, the Chief Minister thanked students and young supporters for their overwhelming affection and unwavering support, describing his relationship with them as one that transcended politics.
“I have not come here as Chief Minister. I have come as your brother, as I always have. I am not here to discuss politics or seek votes,” Vijay said.
Referring to speculation about his political plans and preparations for the 2029 elections, Vijay made it clear that the occasion was dedicated entirely to celebrating students' achievements and encouraging them to pursue their ambitions.
He advised students against becoming distracted by political affiliations at an early stage and urged them to concentrate on education and personal development.
“Your parents and society are depending on you. I am also depending on you. Tamil Nadu is depending on you,” he said, emphasising the responsibility of young people in shaping the state's future.
The Chief Minister encouraged students to identify their individual talents and remain determined despite criticism, opposition or attempts to discourage them.
He said obstacles should never be viewed as reasons for abandoning ambitions, adding that determination, courage and self-belief were essential ingredients for success.
Vijay also cautioned students against falling prey to social evils, particularly bribery, corruption and substance abuse.
“Never become a slave to wrongdoing. Stay strong, remain confident and continue working towards your goals,” he advised.
Reiterating his personal commitment to the younger generation, Vijay said the bond he shared with students and supporters would remain unchanged irrespective of his political responsibilities.
He concluded by assuring students of his continued encouragement and expressing confidence that dedication and perseverance would enable them to achieve success.
The ceremony highlighted the government's emphasis on recognising academic achievement and motivating students to contribute meaningfully to Tamil Nadu's development.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.