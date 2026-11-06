Vietnam People's Army team visits military engineering college in Pune

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said: "During his recent visit to Vietnam, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of Vietnam. He conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of India to General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, while also briefing him on the outcomes of the meetings held during the visit."