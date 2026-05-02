Vidysea joins NSDC’s NEED mission to reach rural youth

Vidysea Education has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation under its NEED (National Employability Enhancement Drive) mission, with a focus on expanding skill development in rural India.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary were present at the event establishing the relationship.

The initiative is expected to target nearly two lakh panchayats and reach around 30 lakh youth across villages, with the aim of improving access to training and employment pathways.

According to a report by DNA, the collaboration will work towards bridging gaps in employability by integrating skill development programmes with local-level outreach, particularly in underserved regions.

The move aligns with broader national efforts to strengthen workforce readiness by connecting young people in rural areas with industry-relevant training and career opportunities.

Officials said that the mission is intended to scale up access to structured skilling initiatives, helping students and job seekers transition more effectively into the workforce.