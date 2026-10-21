Vidyarambham: The history behind the tradition of a child’s first letters

A child places a finger on a plate of rice and carefully traces their first letters under an adult’s guidance. This is the central ritual of Vidyarambham, a ceremony observed in Kerala on Vijayadashami, the final day of Navaratri.

On Wednesday (October 21), temples and cultural centres across Kerala welcomed families with youngchildrenfor the annual ceremony. Politician Shashi Tharoor, who performed Vidyarambham for children, described the occasion as deeply moving and spoke about Kerala’s long-standing attachment to literacy and education.

“Vidyarambham is an extremely special occasion in Kerala. It happens the morning after Vijayadashami. I always find it a very moving occasion because it shows the importance of learning and education in Kerala’s culture. People here have always been extremely attached to literacy, and that is why Kerala was the first state in India to achieve almost universal literacy,” he said.

Also known as Ezhuthiniruthu in Malayalam, Vidyarambham marks a child’s introduction to letters and is associated with the worship of knowledge and learning. How did this custom originate, and how did it become an enduring part of Kerala’s cultural and educational heritage?