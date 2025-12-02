Vidya Shakti Mission: Delhi govt to spend Rs 21 crore on coaching for 2,200 students

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday informed that under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, the government is spending Rs 21 crore to provide free professional coaching to 2,200 meritorious government school students for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET.

Sood said that focus is being given to strengthen emotional, psychological and academic support ecosystems in schools.