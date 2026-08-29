Vidisha Medical College to launch day-care cancer unit on September 8 with AIIMS Bhopal support

Bhopal, Aug 29 (IANS): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that a day‑care centre for cancer patients will be inaugurated at Vidisha Medical College on September 8.
The facility will cater to patients from Vidisha and neighbouring districts, including Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Sagar and adjoining areas of Bundelkhand such as Ashoknagar.
“September 8 will be a very special and historic day for Vidisha and Vidisha district. A day‑care centre for cancer patients will be inaugurated here,” Chouhan said during his visit.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla will attend the inauguration.
Chouhan said AIIMS Bhopal would initially assist in running the centre until required facilities are fully developed. An MoU will be signed between Vidisha Medical College and AIIMS Bhopal for providing assistance in operating the facility.
Chouhan was in Vidisha along with his wife to participate in programmes organised on the occasion of Bhujariya and Raksha Bandhan. He also met women beneficiaries of the state’s Ladli Behna scheme. During the programme, women tied rakhis on Chouhan’s wrist, while his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan presented him a gift.
The Union Minister also announced skill training programmes aimed at making women financially self‑reliant. Two training programmes will be launched through Rural Self‑Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs). A 30‑day beauty parlour training course will begin from September 5 in Vidisha, Raisen and Sehore, while a 31‑day tailoring training programme will also be conducted.
After completion of the training, efforts will be made to link women with self‑employment opportunities through bank linkages to help increase their income.
Chouhan said the government was working towards the economic and social empowerment of women.
“Mothers, sisters and daughters are akin to goddesses, and serving them is equivalent to worshipping the Goddess,” he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.