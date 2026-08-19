Videsh Siksha Bruti: Scholarship for Odisha SC, ST students to study abroad; check eligibility, benefits

Planning to pursue higher education abroad but worried about the tution fee and expenses? The Odisha government has introduced the Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship with an aim to provide financial assiatance to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

The Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship will support SC and ST students who are seeking admission to top 200 universities in the QS World University Rankings. A total of 50 students will be shortlisted every year for this sholarship. Each selected candidate will be eligible to receive financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh per year.

What is Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship?

The Odisha government has rolled out Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship under the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY) with an objective of helping meritorious students from SC and ST communities. Students who are aspiring for postgraduate and doctoral education at leading foreign universities are eligible.

Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship eligibility and course details