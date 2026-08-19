Videsh Siksha Bruti: Scholarship for Odisha SC, ST students to study abroad; check eligibility, benefits

Planning to pursue higher education abroad but worried about the tution fee and expenses? The Odisha government has introduced the Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship with an aim to provide financial assiatance to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.
The Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship will support SC and ST students who are seeking admission to top 200 universities in the QS World University Rankings. A total of 50 students will be shortlisted every year for this sholarship. Each selected candidate will be eligible to receive financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh per year.
What is Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship?
The Odisha government has rolled out Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship under the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY) with an objective of helping meritorious students from SC and ST communities. Students who are aspiring for postgraduate and doctoral education at leading foreign universities are eligible.
Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship eligibility and course details
Candidates must note that who have an annual family income of up to Rs 12 lakh are eligible. They should also meet the academic and other conditions specified by the Odisha's Higher Education Department. Students cannot combine this scholarship with another scholarship or financial assistance from the state or Central government, public sector undertakings, private institutions or individuals while receiving support under this scheme.
Each shortlisted student can receive up to Rs 25 lakh per year. The financial support will meet major expenses for studying abroad, including tuition fees, living expenses and other academic costs.
Videsh Siksha Bruti scholarship allocation includes...
A total of 50 students every year from different fields of study will be selected for this scheme.
10 scholarships: For engineering and technical education
10 scholarships: For medical, agriculture, architecture and other technical/professional courses
30 scholarships: For courses under the Higher Education department
Where to apply?
The government has decided to open the registrations twice a year for this scheme, during the July-August and December-January cycles. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. For the current cycle, applications were invited from August 18 to August 31, 2026.