Video of Salem school students filling potholes goes viral

COIMBATORE: After a video showing a few children working on the campus of a Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in Salem surfaced on Wednesday, officials launched an inquiry.

In the video, four students of PUMS in Vanichampatti in Tharamangalam block were seen using spades and pans to dig up soil and fill pits on the school campus.

Recent rains had created pits in some parts of the campus, making it difficult for students to walk on the ground.

Last Friday, the headmaster and part-time teachers allegedly instructed students to dig up soil from the campus and fill the pits using the tools.