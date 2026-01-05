Video-based programme makes learning easy at 108 government schools in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Connecting the Dots (CTD), a learning programme developed by Bengaluru-based trio Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao and Deepa LB Rajeev, makes high quality education easier in Science and English accessible to 108 government schools in Karnataka.
The programme, which achieves this goal through daily class modules, scholarships and more, was also recently awarded a grant of Rs 50 lakh by Infosys Foundation at its Aarohan Awards ceremony.
Rajesh said the driving force behind the inception of the idea in 2013 was that “Rote learning dominates our system, but today’s world needs critical thinking and application skills.” The programme got its first school of application in 2014, and in the same year, 700 teachers employed at government schools were trained.
“We work with 108 government schools across 17 districts in Karnataka, including many in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Our focus is on schools with grades from 6 to 10 (English and Kannada medium) in districts that are lagging behind on education indicators,” Rajesh said. The programme also includes periodic tests, exam-preparation sessions, quiz competitions and career counselling – all in remote, video-based methods.
For the work of such consequence, the recruitment is done with diligence. “Candidates go through written tests, multiple interviews and a demo-teaching session before being considered for onboarding. Over the years, we have interviewed nearly 30 to 40 candidates for every single appointment,” he said. The current numerical strength stands at 46 full time teachers and 14 non-teaching staff members.
Given the scale, nature and depth of the programme, it is not entirely smooth sailing.
Away from the metropolitan core, in the rural reaches of Karnataka school drop-out rates are a persistent concern. “Many students, especially in rural government schools, struggle to see the relevance or long-term value of education, and some are compelled to work after grade 10 for financial reasons.
The CTD’s student-centric approach focuses on rebuilding this faith in the power of education,” Rao said. He said the teachers at CTD practise “concept-driven, application-oriented learning” to counter the effects of rote-learning.
Despite receiving co-operation from the district administrations of all the districts where CTD works in, no official monetary assistance has been offered by the state government. Besides the Aarohan Award grant money, the CTD is funded by various corporate social responsibility programmes.
The story is reported by Anubhab Roy of The New Indian Express