Video-based programme makes learning easy at 108 government schools in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Connecting the Dots (CTD), a learning programme developed by Bengaluru-based trio Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao and Deepa LB Rajeev, makes high quality education easier in Science and English accessible to 108 government schools in Karnataka.

The programme, which achieves this goal through daily class modules, scholarships and more, was also recently awarded a grant of Rs 50 lakh by Infosys Foundation at its Aarohan Awards ceremony.

Rajesh said the driving force behind the inception of the idea in 2013 was that “Rote learning dominates our system, but today’s world needs critical thinking and application skills.” The programme got its first school of application in 2014, and in the same year, 700 teachers employed at government schools were trained.