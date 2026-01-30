Lucknow University students welcome SC's decision to stay UGC's new rules

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow University students on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.



Soon after the decision, students raised slogans in the University Campus, "Chhatr ekta zindabad (Hail Students Unity)".



Speaking to ANI, a student, Shakti Dubey termed the top court's decision as "Victory for students".



"Keeping the interests of students in mind, and considering the protests that took place across the country in which Lucknow University played an important role, the Supreme Court delivered this verdict. This is a victory for the students. It should be reviewed, discussed, and changes should be made to it. I thank the Supreme Court," he said.

