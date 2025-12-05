Victoria University’s first campus in India to showcase the Block Model concept

Victoria University has emerged as one of the latest foreign universities to lay the foundation for its India campus under the National Education Policy (NEP). The foundation-laying ceremony was held on December 4, 2025.
The new campus, set to operate from mid-2026, will be India’s first international campus providing the VU Block Model, which implies students will study one subject at a time for four weeks in small workshop-style classes.
VU is one of the first Australian universities to get a licence from the Indian government under the National Education Policy. The university states the Gurugram campus will permit Indian students to access global-standard higher education without leaving the country.
The first set of courses will comprise undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business, information technology and research. The campus design is based on VU’s City Tower Campus in Melbourne, which was created for block-based teaching.
Classes are small and workshop-style, with more interaction between teachers and students. VU says this method enhances focus and reduces academic overload. The Block Model has displayed strong results in Australia and it has also been adopted in parts of Sri Lanka and Malaysia.
The university shows a 94 per cent pass rate across undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The method has enabled students who are the first in their families to attend university, and those coming from challenging circumstances.
The foundation ceremony in Gurugram consisted of lamp lighting and a mango tree planting. The event was attended by Australian and Indian officials. Among them were the Federal Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, Julian Hill; VU Chancellor Steve Bracks; and VU Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker.
Julian Hill said, “Victoria University is a leader in teaching, learning and the student experience, including its unique VU Block Model — and now its new campus in Gurgaon, India will connect Indian students with these innovations.”
Steve Bracks noted that many Indian students cannot afford overseas education in spite of strong academic scores. “Bringing our VU Block Model to India offers students a proven pathway to success — one that is inclusive, industry-connected and designed for the future,” he said.
The Gurugram campus marks a significant moment for international universities entering India under the NEP. It opens a new path for students looking for global learning without the financial burden of studying abroad.