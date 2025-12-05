Victoria University’s first campus in India to showcase the Block Model concept

Victoria University has emerged as one of the latest foreign universities to lay the foundation for its India campus under the National Education Policy (NEP). The foundation-laying ceremony was held on December 4, 2025.



The new campus, set to operate from mid-2026, will be India’s first international campus providing the VU Block Model, which implies students will study one subject at a time for four weeks in small workshop-style classes.



VU is one of the first Australian universities to get a licence from the Indian government under the National Education Policy. The university states the Gurugram campus will permit Indian students to access global-standard higher education without leaving the country.